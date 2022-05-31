Why the Fetish Shop SEX Is so Integral to FX's 'Pistol'

In those scenes and others, Maisie Williams says Jordan helped characterize the shop, just as much as she helped the production team design it. While not all of Jordan's stories could make it into the show—like Williams' favorite anecdote about a hot day when Jordan's rubber top and skirt almost melted off, or Kave Quinn's favorite detail that "grannies" actually used to knit the jumpers sold in the shop—she was essential in helping Boyle and the Pistol team understand what the experience was like shopping there. "The shop was always quite alive," Williams says of what Jordan told her about working there. "She would say that quite often people would open the door, walk in, and be too scared to walk around. They would just meet eyes with [her] sitting behind the counter and they would stare at each other, and then they would leave."

"Danny [Boyle] really liked that thing about people being intimidated to come in, and that was worked [into the show]," says Talulah Riley. It's something you absolutely get the sense of—from ITN news anchors sheepishly shopping for knickers to the way Williams is outfitted in spiked hair and striking eye makeup.

One scene in particular that captures that intimidating but exhilarating energy of SEX is when two aspiring punks and teenage girls (Catriona Chandler and Razan Nassar) come into the shop in Episode 4, telling Westwood and Jordan they want to "change their lives." More than that, though, it's a key moment in illustrating how central SEX was to women of the punk movement and their own political visions. While the girls are at first horrified by the latex that Westwood throws at them, it's when we see her get up on her pink rubber soapbox to explain the feminism at the helm of her work.

"I think what Craig [Pearce] and Danny [Boyle] have done is really tried to dive into the female stories from this time," says Williams. "Our show is fictional somewhat, [like with the two girls who represent the hysteria of the time], but it captures something very special."

SEX may not be the sole focus of Pistol, but it's positioned to be entwined with the Sex Pistols' narrative and one of the most thrilling elements of the series. (Who could resist those characters at the front counter, their ensembles, or even that striking pink sign, which Quinn replicated almost exactly?!) While Johnny Rotten may have once hollered, "There is no future in England's dreaming," Pistol certainly makes you believe in the revolutionary dream of SEX that once existed and an entire movement latched onto.