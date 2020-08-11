Planters' Baby Nut Is No Longer a Baby, for Some Reason

Were you spending your days cooped up in quarantine wondering what Baby Nut has been up to this whole time? No? Well, there's been a development. Baby Nut is now Young Man Nut (Adolescent Nut? Undergrad Nut?) as he has just turned 21. Wow. Good for him.

Baby Nut -- or perhaps we're supposed to refer to him as Peanut Jr. now? -- offers no explanation for this exponential growth spurt other than "it's been a weird year," with which we can only agree. Peanut plants take about four to five months to reach maturity, so, as a nut born at the end of February, Peanut Jr.'s development is actually right on schedule, in peanut years. It's maybe a little slow, but Peanut Jr. is no average nut: As we can see from his driver's license, he is 5'8", 150 pounds, and an organ donor -- which honestly raises more questions than it answers.

For those who may not remember, Mr. Peanut was shockingly killed off in a pre-Super Bowl Planters commercial, with plans to hold a "funeral" for the cultural icon during the event (which was canceled following the death of Kobe Bryant days afterward). After burying Mr. Peanut's remains in the earth (which also turns out to be the traditional way to grow new peanuts), the tiny big-eyed Baby Nut emerged, to the world's relief, in a bed of leaves, as Mr. Peanut reincarnated into a new, younger body. At this rate, Peanut Jr. will be donning the monocle and top hat in no time.