Don't Watch Great Movies on Airplanes

A plane's screen size will break your soul

Movies need room to breathe. It's why summer movies continue to grow in scale, and television eventually converted to wide-screen. Aside from directors who stage every scene an inch away from the actors' noses, an airplane screen will do rip-roaring, fist-pumping, precision-calibrated CINEMA zero favors.

Each frame of Mad Max: Fury Road has eight gears turning at once. Star Wars: The Force Awakens revels in the grandeur of a familiar galaxy. Furious 7 might be dumb as bricks, but Vin Diesel's shiny bald head can only propel its machismo so far. The problem isn't limited to action movies. Sicario's slow burn will fizzle out by minimizing its backdrop. Do you think the crew at Pixar spent five years animating every hair on Amy Poehler's digital head so you could watch the soft, blown-out colors of the airline Inside Out? Quentin Tarantino shot his standoff Western The Hateful Eight on "glorious 70mm," a visual experience impossible to replicate, even on 70in televisions.