'Pleasure' Is an Extremely Explicit NSFW Look at the Porn Industry

Even before anything appears on screen, it's very clear that Pleasure, directed by Ninja Thyberg, is not safe for work. Forget NSFW, even; this unrated film is barely safe for watching in the privacy of your own home depending on who could be looking in. But far from coasting only on shock value, Pleasure is an alternately titillating and horrifying look at the porn industry through the eyes of an eager young participant.

Nothing is that unfamiliar in the plot of Pleasure, but Thyberg, who hails from Sweden, approaches her subject with such a clinical gaze that it's hard to shake the feeling that she's doing something revolutionary. Pleasure is neither judgmental nor celebratory in the way it treats porn, and yet its dispassionate, brightly lit eye is deliberately unnerving. You'll leave the film wanting to wash off what you just saw.

At the center of Pleasure is Sofia Kappel as Bella Cherry, a character who, like Thyberg, is a Swedish expat. Bella has come to Los Angeles with the sole purpose of being a porn star. She's uninterested in exploring her new city beyond the model house where her agent has put her up and the other girls trying to break into the business and the sets where she performs.

Bella approaches everything in her life strategically, which Kappel conveys with analytical eyes. She's wary of getting too close to her female colleagues, aware that everything around her is a competition. While her roommate Joy (the giddy Revika Reustle), a transplant from Florida, eagerly tells producers she's down for anything sexually, Bella at first thinks it's beneficial to start off with the basics before graduating to the more hardcore material. She wants to leave something to the imagination, a pretense she eventually abandons.