After 'Serial,' Try These 7 Other Podcasts

If it was your love of unsolved mysteries that helped you fall in love with Serial, head up to Portland, Oregon, where the producers of Thinking Sideways have devoted a podcast to exploring the most baffling and befuddling of cold cases. Each episode picks one from any place around the world -- whether it’s a commercial airliner found at the bottom of the ocean or the disappearance of three children from an Australian beach. While the podcast is chatty in tone, that doesn’t mean it doesn’t contain some serious scholarship. Hosts Devin, Steve, and Joe do their homework and come to each episode armed with clues and theories. They’re also a hell of a lot of fun to hang out with.