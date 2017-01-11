Honestly, this type of behavior was inevitable. This weekend, Rihanna warned her fans, "I don't want to see you catching any Pokémons up in this bitch," and phone-obsessed concert-goers have been irritating other people at shows since the era of the flip-phone. The rise of Pokémon Go simply introduces another element of the live music experience to be annoyed by.

But here's the thing: Beyoncé tickets are so expensive! Even a distant seat can cost anywhere between $300 and $600; I don't want to think about how much a front row ticket can cost. That Pokémon is not worth it. Put your phone down -- or just use it to film Beyoncé like everyone else.