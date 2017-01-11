The Most Insane 'Pokémon Go' Stories We've Heard So Far

Pokémon Go, the new mobile game that scatters everyone's favorite digital critters across real locations using augmented reality, climbed to the top of the App Store charts after only five days of release. As of July 11th, Apple Store users rated the game over 43,000 times. It even surpassed Tinder in Android app popularity.

Somehow, the most bizarre side effect of the mobile phenomenon's success isn't the game's early-day glitches or Reddit-friendly memes, but the real-world experiences emerging from outdoor play. Here, we round up the scariest and strangest turns of events: