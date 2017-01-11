A Live-Action 'Pokémon' Movie Is Happening Because of 'Pokémon Go'

Given the runaway success of Pokémon Go, a live-action Pokémon movie is inevitable. The game's dense mythology, action-filled battles, and cute characters are perfect for the type of "cinematic-universe" world-building that's now the norm for big-budget Hollywood franchises. But the movie we might end up getting isn't quite the Pokémon movie you're expecting -- it might not even have Pokémon in the title at all!

Yesterday, Deadline confirmed that Legendary Entertainment will produce a Pokémon movie based on Detective Pikachu, a spin-off handheld video game that has only been released in Japan. The plan is for the movie to go into production next year.