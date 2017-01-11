How Do 'Pokémon Sun' and 'Moon' Stack Up to 'Pokémon Go'?

Pokémon Go hit smartphones just four months ago, leading packs of dazed citizens to wander into traffic, off cliffs, and into all sorts of strange situations. Thankfully, the summer craze died down, but there's still a legion of devoted trainers locked to the location-based adventure.

Despite being the most played Pokémon edition of 2016 -- the original Game Boy title's 20th anniversary -- it's not the only big Pokémon game out this year. Today Pokémon Sun and Pokémon Moon come to Nintendo 3DS, and each offers a young trainer a meaty adventure exploring the world while capturing and battling the adorable creatures, keeping the classic formula intact while introducing some fresh features. After the nostalgia peak of Pokémon Go, will hours spent roaming the neighborhood with your phone really transfer into love for Pokémon Sun and Moon?