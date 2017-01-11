30 Easy Gift Ideas for Your Favorite Pop-Culture Fanatic

On November 2nd, the Chicago Cubs made history by besting the Cleveland Indians in a seven-game series and winning the World Series for the first time in over 100 years. It was wild, and this DVD -- or the upcoming collector's edition with the complete games -- will let you relive those memories. Now you can watch the Series and "Fly the W" any day of the week with the added psychological comfort of knowing the outcome already. If you're a Cleveland fan, uh, maybe this will ease your pain?

Mad Max: Fury Road not only topped our best movies of 2015 list, it also earned a spot on our ranking of the best action movies of all time -- so this high-octane dystopian thriller is a sacred text around these parts. Is the price on this collection, which includes all four movies in the series, hours of special features, and a collectible model car, a little insane? Yes. But the Mad Max series is all about extremes: If you're buying a gift for the Doof Warrior in your life, there's no better option.