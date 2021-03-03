The Ending of 'Possessor' Is a Battle of Wills Bait-and-Switch

In a brutalist, algorithm-driven version of our near future, assassins carry out their dirty work by possessing the bodies of other people, leaving no trace of a murder plot and no way for the authorities to catch them. Tasya Vos (Riseborough) is one such "possessor," an elite agent who suspects she may have lost her touch, unable to control the bodies of her pawns as well as she used to. For her next job, her consciousness is implanted into the body of Colin Tate (Abbott), the boyfriend of the daughter of the owner of a massive data-mining corporation, whose employees spend their days hooked up to the cameras of regular citizens' Amazon Alexas and describing their curtains, their wall paint, the contents of their carpet fibers. Vos's job is to possess Colin and murder the corporation owner as well as his daughter, but Colin's mind turns out to be stronger than Vos anticipated.

Possessor , Brandon Cronenberg's visceral, gory body horror movie that made our Best Movies and Best Sci-Fi of 2020 lists last year that's available to stream on Hulu , is about as effective as they come, spinning a frightening tale of murder, intrigue, and body-snatching with plenty of blood and guts to go around. It's got wildly great performances from stars Andrea Riseborough and Christopher Abbott, who face off in a creepy, psychedelic battle of wills, crunching bones and ripping off each other's faces as two consciousnesses duke it out inside one mind. The movie culminates in a final confrontation in the middle of a kitchen, where the fate of our heroes' minds is decided once and for all, but that's also the moment where Possessor tricks you. It's a battle of wills not between a parasite and her host, but between an employee and a boss who is looking for a successor.

Near the end of the movie, we get a look inside what's happening to Vos's mind as she's trying to regain control of Tate: After carrying out her assassinations, Vos is unable to turn the gun on herself (similar to how she was unable to control her host in the very first scene of the movie) as Tate fights back. We see Vos in Tate's body lying on the floor, and then we see Vos herself, inside his mind, lying in the same place as Tate's consciousness walks up to her, strangles her, and dons her own face as a mask. As he does, he sees into her memories, and figures out where her loved ones, Michael and their young son Ira, live. Tate, with Vos still dormant inside his mind, breaks into their house and threatens to murder her family.

Vos shows back up and they talk while Tate holds Michael at gunpoint. "Poor Michael," she says. "I loved him, too. But I'm not sure if it was me." She then goads Tate into finishing the job while you see them both, dressed in the same outfit, holding the gun together. Michael, seeing Tate distracted, slaps the gun out of his hand, but Tate (and Vos?) ultimately kills him. Vos still can't make him kill himself, but as they sit on the kitchen floor struggling with the gun, Vos's son Ira walks in and stabs Tate in the neck. Tate shoots him once, and then you see Vos in Tate's body shooting him a BUNCH of times, and they both fall to the floor in a bloody mess. Ira, with the voice of Vos's handler Girder (Jennifer Jason Leigh), asks for her consciousness to be pulled out, and both Girder and Vos wake up back inside their headquarters, implying that Girder had possessed Ira's body in order to carry out the deed.

This is the crux of the entire film. With both of her loved ones gone, Vos is "free," as Girder would put it, to become the merciless assassin she always knew she could be, having abandoned the last vestiges of her humanity. When Vos and Girder sit down to perform Vos's mental recalibration ritual (as they do at the very beginning of the movie after that bloody opening scene), Vos's connection to her personal objects has lessened. The first time we see them do this, when Vos picks up the preserved butterfly, she says, "I killed and mounted it one summer when I was a girl, and then I felt guilty about it. I still feel guilty about it." The second time, in that final scene, she leaves off the "guilty" part.

Earlier in the film, Vos talks to Girder and tentatively asks for some time off to spend with her family, seemingly forgetting that she and Michael had agreed to separate since she believed she was becoming dangerous to be around. Girder reminds her of this, and then notes that Vos's family is "a life I thought you moved on from," saying that as she grows older, she hopes she can look to Vos to lead the team in the future. (Which is playfully creepy in a meta way as well, when you consider that director Brandon is the son of David Cronenberg, the Canadian director credited with bringing body horror to mainstream cinema; Possessor marks Brandon as a successor of sorts to his father.)

All Girder is concerned about is molding Vos into her ideal weapon: The battle for supremacy over Vos's mind isn't really between Vos and Colin Tate, but between her and Girder, who is clearly much more ruthless than she seems. Their contentious relationship, with Girder constantly manipulating Vos's mind, underpins the film, making their final conversation, during which Vos's deteriorating sense of humanity is on full, chilling display, a total gut-punch.