Horror Assassin Movie 'Possessor' Looks Super Freakin' Creepy in Its First Teaser

The trailer for Neon's upcoming horror film Possessor starts out normal enough. Well, not that normal, but normal compared to where it goes. Ultimately, this first look at the assassin thriller that premiered earlier this year at Sundance gets into the gory body horror that made it a must-see, what with faces being pulled apart and needles being drilled into skulls.

Possessor comes from Brandon Cronenberg, the son of legendary filmmaker David, and stars Andrea Riseborough

(Mandy, Waco, ZeroZeroZero) as a contract killer who inhabits other people's bodies to pull off complicated murders. Here, she jumps inside the head of the boyfriend of a tech scion's daughter, played by Girls' Christopher Abbott. Cronenberg has clearly inherited his dad's taste for icky gore, which this teaser puts on full display, along with tons of surrealist imagery and a hint of the graphic sex that punctuates the action. You would be forgiven for not exactly knowing what's going on.

So, yes, if you're looking for a nasty, trippy watch: This is the one for you. Neon hasn't yet revealed just when exactly Possessor is dropping, but it's "coming soon." Hell, yeah.