The End of 'Power Rangers' Teases a Sequel... and a Classic Character

Despite facing stiff competition from Beauty and the Beast, currently the highest-grossing movie of the year, this month's big-screen Power Rangers raked in $40 million, with sights set on a sequel. Considering the TV version has been running since it premiered in August 1993 and has had two movie incarnations of its own, the idea that the latest Power Rangers could spin a franchise out of monster-demolishing teenagers is no surprise. How they'll do it is a different story. The intention of this reboot, according to director Dean Israelite, was to provide these five Rangers with an origin story.
And according to a scene planted in the middle of the credits, a sequel might tell the origin of a sixth.
The 2017 version of Power Rangers opens with Jason (Dacre Montgomery), Kimberly (Naomi Scott), and Billy (RJ Cyler) in detention at Angel Grove High, Breakfast Club-style. Jason is there because of a prank gone wrong, Kimberly is there for getting embroiled in a frenemy sexting scandal, and Billy is there because it's convenient for the plot. After the three run across Trini (Becky G) and Zack (Ludi Lin) at the local quarry, Zordon and his space-age power coins turn them into Power Rangers so they can defeat former Rita Repulsa (Elizabeth Banks), who in this world is the former Green Ranger. In the end, they form the Megazord and backhand the villainess into space. Then comes the big tease.
After a few credits roll, we return to the detention room at Angel Grove High and see an empty desk with a green letterman's jacket hanging over the chair. The teacher overseeing detention is doing roll call and keeps calling out "Tommy Oliver?" No one answers.
If you weren't a Power Rangers fan from 1993 to 1995, you don't have a clue what that means (and may Google for answers -- welcome to the post!). For nostalgic millennials, the mention is catnip. In the first three seasons of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, Tommy was the man under the Green Dragon Ranger mask. Played by Jason David Frank, the character spanned multiple Power Rangers series, going from the Green Ranger to the White Ranger to the Zeo Ranger V Red to the Red Lightning Turbo Ranger. To this day, Frank shows up as a "Legendary" Ranger when a new team needs a cameo boost (the 24th Power Rangers series, Ninja Steel, currently airs on Nickelodeon). Those in the know spotted him in the new movie alongside original Pink Ranger Amy Jo Johnson as Angel Grove residents gawking at the defeated Goldar.
Could a future Power Rangers sequel steal from one of the biggest storylines in Mighty Morphin history? The introduction of the Green Ranger kicked off with a five-episode, Season 1 arc called "Green With Evil." Working from her castle on the moon, Rita Repulsa hypnotized new Angel Grove martial arts enthusiast Tommy Oliver, imbued him with the powers of a Dragon Power Coin, and turned him into an evil Green Ranger. The coin also gave Tommy access to the Rangers' Command Center, allowing him to infect the robot sidekick Alpha 5 with a "virus" (by putting a CD-Rom into his back) and destroy the equipment that allowed Zordon to project his presence into that giant lava lamp tube. The Rangers teamed up to fight the Green Ranger and stop Rita's mind control over Tommy, who wielded a crazy-cool sword and a Dragonzord.
The pieces are in place for Power Rangers to replicate "Green With Evil." The movie version of Rita Repulsa has access to the green gem that stands in for the Power Coins. The grounded tone and coming-of-age themes of the movie would give greater emphasis to the Rangers fighting one of their own. And while the Zords weren't exactly explained in Power Rangers, having a villain show up with his own destructive, mechanical beast sounds easier to explain than a small town repeatedly attacked by giant monsters.
Part of the joy of the original show was the camp, and Power Rangers 2 would need to embrace more of Mighty Morphin's goofy roots to bring Rita Repulsa back for the Green Ranger plot. The final action beat suggests that the franchise is ready to take the leap. We leave Rita as she floats through space, apparently frozen, and potentially tumbling towards… the moon. Am I onto something? I met Israelite at this year's SXSW festival and asked.
"She gets backhanded and, yeah, the moon's in the background. It gives us the option that she can be on the moon, or maybe she's on another moon, maybe she's on one of Saturn's moons or something like that, but obviously it's deliberate that we put the moon there [at the end] so it feels like part of the original series."
Conclusion: Rita Repulsa could very well be on the moon, throwing her spear down to Earth like a Zeus space witch and manipulating Tommy Oliver into fighting the other Rangers. But how does Tommy learn to morph on his own if, as the new movie establishes, morphing is something you have to learn by teamwork and friendship?
That's a question a handful of writers have to answer sometime in the near future if the rebooted Rangers last for another installment. "We already have a six-movie story arc," Haim Saban, the longtime producer of the series, told Variety. "If this film is as successful as I hope on March 24, on March 25 we'll have the first story meeting for Movie No. 2." We believe it. Nothing can stop the Power Rangers.
