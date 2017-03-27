The End of 'Power Rangers' Teases a Sequel... and a Classic Character

After a few credits roll, we return to the detention room at Angel Grove High and see an empty desk with a green letterman's jacket hanging over the chair. The teacher overseeing detention is doing roll call and keeps calling out "Tommy Oliver?" No one answers.

If you weren't a Power Rangers fan from 1993 to 1995, you don't have a clue what that means (and may Google for answers -- welcome to the post!). For nostalgic millennials, the mention is catnip. In the first three seasons of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, Tommy was the man under the Green Dragon Ranger mask. Played by Jason David Frank, the character spanned multiple Power Rangers series, going from the Green Ranger to the White Ranger to the Zeo Ranger V Red to the Red Lightning Turbo Ranger. To this day, Frank shows up as a "Legendary" Ranger when a new team needs a cameo boost (the 24th Power Rangers series, Ninja Steel, currently airs on Nickelodeon). Those in the know spotted him in the new movie alongside original Pink Ranger Amy Jo Johnson as Angel Grove residents gawking at the defeated Goldar.