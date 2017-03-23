The Wild Way the '90s 'Power Rangers' Was Spliced Together From Japanese TV Scraps

Dean Israelite is living his tweenage dream. As a kid growing up in South Africa, the blockbuster director obsessed over the confectionary TV series Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers, which had it all: monsters, robots, martial arts, and even the squeaky-clean teenage friendships of Saved By the Bell. On April 24, Israelite rewires the American import into a big-screen blockbuster.

What few realize is that the 2017 Power Rangers is the first time the billion-dollar, 24-year-old property could be considered "American" at all.

The origin of the Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers property is a strange dialogue between Japanese and American entertainment, enacted by one of Hollywood's true mad scientists. To fully realize Power Rangers, which premiered on Fox's Saturday morning lineup in 1993, a visionary producer cobbled together footage from the 16th installment of a long-running Japanese action franchise with footage shot around Los Angeles to create a syndication and toy-friendly monster.