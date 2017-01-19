The 'Power Rangers' Movie Looks a Million Times Better Than You'd Think

Let's be honest with each other here: the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers TV show was undeniably cheesy and stupid. As such, the upcoming Power Rangers reboot movie seems destined to be just dumb, but the question remains -- will it at least be entertaining? Well, now that the second trailer has hit, it looks like the answer's a resounding yes on both counts.
This latest trailer reiterates the classic story of teens who become martial-arts superheroes, but it also gives us our first look at Bryan Cranston as Zordon, the mega-faced mentor of the Power Rangers who imbues them with their powers. He actually looks pretty cool in this interpretation, provided you're into the whole Pin Art aesthetic. We also get to see Bill Hader's Alpha 5, the robot whose concept art enraged fans when it first surfaced, and honestly, the character doesn't look nearly as bad in practice. Besides, it's not like the original Alpha 5 was anything to write home about.
There are also plenty of shots of Elizabeth Banks hamming it up as Rita Repulsa, along with some monsters that could be Putties, and there's a giant golden monster (Goldar?!) that rears its head near the end, but the real reveal is the brief glimpse we get of the Megazord. Check out the main shots below:
Yes, it looks like an extra from the latest Transformers movie -- but to be fair, the original Megazord looked a lot like the Transformers of the '80s and '90s, so this isn't exactly blasphemy. While we won't know if this'll all morph into an actually enjoyable (if remarkably stupid) movie until March 24th, we're at least less worried than we were a few months ago.