Entertainment

The 'Power Rangers' Movie Looks a Million Times Better Than You'd Think

By Published On 01/19/2017 By Published On 01/19/2017

Trending

related

11 Foods and Drinks You Absolutely Have to Try When Visiting San Diego

related

This LA 'Hood Should Be Your Weekend Destination

related

Every Mistake To Avoid When Using NYC's New Subway Wi-Fi

related

This 3-Character Text Message Can Instantly Crash Your iPhone

Stuff You'll Like

related

Adam Sandler's New Netflix Movie Looks Like a 'Billy Madison' Sequel

related

Here's What Starbucks' Winter Drinks Look Like Around the World

related

How to Use Secret Netflix Codes to Unlock Hidden Movie Categories

Let's be honest with each other here: the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers TV show was undeniably cheesy and stupid. As such, the upcoming Power Rangers reboot movie seems destined to be just dumb, but the question remains -- will it at least be entertaining? Well, now that the second trailer has hit, it looks like the answer's a resounding yes on both counts.

zordon and the red power ranger with alpha 5
Lionsgate Movies

This latest trailer reiterates the classic story of teens who become martial-arts superheroes, but it also gives us our first look at Bryan Cranston as Zordon, the mega-faced mentor of the Power Rangers who imbues them with their powers. He actually looks pretty cool in this interpretation, provided you're into the whole Pin Art aesthetic. We also get to see Bill Hader's Alpha 5, the robot whose concept art enraged fans when it first surfaced, and honestly, the character doesn't look nearly as bad in practice. Besides, it's not like the original Alpha 5 was anything to write home about.

Lionsgate Movies

There are also plenty of shots of Elizabeth Banks hamming it up as Rita Repulsa, along with some monsters that could be Putties, and there's a giant golden monster (Goldar?!) that rears its head near the end, but the real reveal is the brief glimpse we get of the Megazord. Check out the main shots below:

power rangers megazord
Lionsgate Movies
power rangers movie megazord
Lionsgate Movies

Yes, it looks like an extra from the latest Transformers movie -- but to be fair, the original Megazord looked a lot like the Transformers of the '80s and '90s, so this isn't exactly blasphemy. While we won't know if this'll all morph into an actually enjoyable (if remarkably stupid) movie until March 24th, we're at least less worried than we were a few months ago.

Gianni Jaccoma is an editor for Thrillist. He used to be the Green Ranger as a kid, but now he's probably the Blue Ranger. Follow him on Twitter @gjaccoma

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Netflix's New Sci-Fi Show 'The OA' Is a Brain-Teasing Binge-Watch
Stream On

related

READ MORE
Should You Watch 'Good Girls Revolt,' Amazon Prime's Sneaky '70s Drama?
Stream On

related

READ MORE
'Westworld' Director Vincenzo Natali on Episode 4's Secretive Filming Process
Westworld World

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like