Should You Watch AMC's Bloody New Series 'Preacher'?

There are so many comic-book adaptations on TV now that it's fair to be a little confused by Preacher, AMC's violent Southern-fried drama debuting on Sunday night. Unlike The Walking Dead or Fear the Walking Dead, it's not about zombies, and it doesn't have any superheroes like Daredevil, Jessica Jones, The Flash, Arrow, or Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. It's a strange beast -- and, judging from the amount of blood that gets spilled in the pilot, it's not exactly a friendly one.

Preacher pits troubled Texas priest Jesse Custer (Dominic Cooper) against dark, mysterious forces that threaten to upend and possibly destroy the bizarre small town he calls home. He's joined by an Irish vampire (Joe Gilgun) and his tough-as-hell, helicopter-wrecking ex-girlfriend (Ruth Negga), who both occasionally help him out of the violent scraps and theological conundrums he gets in. It's got the snappy, trigger-happy veneer of From Dusk Till Dawn and the searching, inquisitive spirit of The Leftovers. For Sunday night prestige television, it's pretty weird.