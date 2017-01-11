The Creator of 'Preacher' Breaks Down That Insane First Episode

The scene: an African preacher explodes mid-sermon

"We're all in our bubble creating the show and thinking about the characters ... and every now and then I'll watch it, and I'll say to myself, 'God damn, this is violent!'" says Catlin. "We had a screening a couple days ago in L.A., and I was like, 'Oh boy. I can't believe my mom is going to come and see this.' So, I had to sort of really warn her. I said, 'Listen.' She's like, 'I just want to be there for you.' And I was like, 'Mom, I'm serious. It's really violent.'

"Is it the most violent TV show? I mean, it's probably one of the bloodiest, but some of the violence, a lot of the violence in my view, is meant to be sort of tongue-in-cheek. It's meant to have that sort of Quentin Tarantino or even Monty Python type of sort of playful violence. We had the same makeup person on Preacher that we had on Breaking Bad. When someone got a cut on their lip or they fell on Breaking Bad, it was meticulously phased out. Every injury, every wound, was steeped in naturalism. But on Preacher I'm like, 'Yeah, you know what? He got punched there, but it can start to go away.' It's not meant to be as real."