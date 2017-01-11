We Ranked All the Songs on President Obama's New Summer Playlist

If it wasn't already abundantly clear, President Obama has the best taste in music of any sitting President in the history of the United States. Not that the competition was ever really that stiff -- I don't think Grover Cleveland was crate-digging for records to play on his phonograph on the weekends -- but Obama has always had appropriately eclectic, slightly dad-like music selection habits. Further evidence: President Obama's new summer playlist, complete with daytime and nighttime divisions.

Not a surprise: it's pretty fun! Just like last year's playlist was. Sure, it's got that annoying whistle-while-you-work song by Edward Sharpe and some sleepy adult contemporary tracks on there, but it's not this guy's job to be checking his Discover playlist every week. Dude is trying to run a country -- he's not going to Boiler Room every night.