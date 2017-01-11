How Every Late-Night Host Reacted to the First Presidential Debate

Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump held their first presidential debate in New York last night, and the whole ordeal was an exercise in fact-checking and frustration. Thankfully, our favorite late-night voices of reason were quick to respond to the verbal sparring match we watched through covered eyes.

Stephen Colbert's Late Show team covered the debate in real time, while Jimmy Kimmel's "Lie Witness" squad employed a more creative strategy that could use some fact-checking of its own. Here are the sharpest late-night debate takedowns so far.