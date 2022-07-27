How the '90s Inspired the New 'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin'

Horror films

Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa: In the venn diagram of ours, we both love horror and homages. I'll just give you a little bit of a story: In one of our episodes, one of our main characters goes to the funeral of one of her friends and there's a priest who's giving the eulogy. We were trying to figure out the name of the priest and we kept submitting names and you submit them and clearance says yes or no, you can't use this name because this person really exists. And Lindsay suggested the name Father Karras, which is the name of the young exorcist priest in The Exorcist. And hilariously, it cleared.

Suddenly, the name of the priest in the town of Millwood is Father Karras, and I cannot tell you how much joy that gave me. We'd be Zooming or working on a script or something, I would just start laughing and Lindsay's like, "What are you laughing at?" That shows you the depth of our love of horror and our homages. Everything is a homage. It's no spoiler to say that, sooner or later, you'll meet a Doctor Brundle [from The Fly].

Ryan Murphy's Popular and 1999

Aguirre-Sacasa:Popular was such a defining show. I was like, "Wait, someone is making shows that's literally just for me." That said, Carly's [Pope, who plays Imogen's mother] audition, she was Davie. She understood the words. First of all, for someone to create a character with four lines of dialogue and in flashback—she did it. It was undeniable. So we love that she was in Popular and we love being in dialogue with that, but it was 1 million percent the fact that she came in and she killed it.

Calhoon Bring: As soon as we saw her audition, we were like, "We have to have Carly Pope." The 1999 of it all was purposeful for us. We knew we wanted a multi-generational story. I think everyone, unless they're too young, can tell you where they were on Y2K night.

1999 was a huge coming of age year for me. That year for movies, that year for television. Talk about a ragtag group of young women. Girl, Interrupted came out in 1999. That movie changed me and in many ways made me want to write. I grew up on a healthy helping of UPN and The WB. So, having that year as a touchpoint for both of us, a year that was iconic to us personally, and also, I do think holds a lot of iconography and a lot of memories in people's hearts and minds. 1999 was a good time for us to tell the story.

Aguirre-Sacasa: You look back at a show like Popular and it broke down so many doors. It's so in dialogue with pop culture in the way I think we are as well. Popular did an amazing homage to Scream that I remember. So we're happy to be part of that continuum.

Horror's gender politics

Aguirre-Sacasa: You see a show like Stranger Things, it is clearly made by people who love movies and television horror from that time. We're the same way. Carrie, Psycho. One of our favorite storylines is Tabby's [Chandler Kinney] storyline with Psycho. It's funny that the original Carrie is such a female-centered horror movie and that it was directed by Brian De Palma. So many of these movies that we loved back then, you just watch them, but you're not questioning the gender politics of it. But now when you revisit it, it's like, we love those movies, but they are a product of their time and the time has changed. So how can we shift those stories and how can we change them up?

One of the things that we did wasn't just to celebrate that genre, but to deconstruct it and subvert it and move it from the male horror gaze, the objectifying of women, and centering it so that not only is one of our main characters a female horror director, Tabby, whom we love, but almost all of our directors on this show were female directors.

Calhoon Bring: I feel sometimes genres can be gendered. Things that you're a fan of can be gendered. Oftentimes, there are these things that have huge fan bases that it's assumed, "Oh, this is a male thing. This is something that men love." I reject that, being such a huge horror fan myself. Having a character like Tabby gave us the opportunity to speak through her and have that commentary on flipping the male gaze to the female gaze to be able to speak through her about movies and the genres that we love.