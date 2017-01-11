Remembering Prince With 6 Essential Live Performances

Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony, 3/15/04

To non-musicians, Prince was many things: a sexy motherfucker, a man who knew how to go crazy, and a man who made it sound like doves were crying. But musicians knew him as the most skilled guitarist on the planet (if you don't believe us, believe Eric Clapton, who -- when asked what it felt like to be the best guitarist in the world -- said, "ask Prince.") When Prince rips into his solo on George Harrison's Beatles classic, "While My Guitar Gently Weeps," at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony (it happens at 3:07, in case you want to fast forward), it's basically a master-class in the instrument, starting with a classic bend-and-release and then veering into harmonic slides, quick-vibrato single notes, and even a chord reach-around that leaves Tom Petty clearly in-awe. Also in-awe? Harrison's son Dahni, who at 4:44 has a look on his face that screams "holy shit, I can't believe this guy is from this planet."