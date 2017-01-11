You Can Stream Prince All Day Thanks to a Heroic Minnesota Radio Station

You can listen to the livestream here. If you pony up for a Tidal subscription (or submit to a free trial), you can also blast Prince's entire catalogue there and on your iPhone for all of eternity. If his transcendent music videos are more your speed, MTV is broadcasting those back-to-back for you as well.

We hope you're laughing in the Purple Rain somewhere, Prince.

Lauren Leibowitz is Thrillist’s Entertainment Editor. Find her on Twitter @lleibowitzz.