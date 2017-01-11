Let's Go Crazy and Obsessively Re-Watch Prince's 'Purple Rain'

In 1982, a 23-year-old musician sat in an Italian restaurant in Hollywood eating spaghetti and drinking orange juice. Across from him sat his manager and an obscure television screenwriter. The musician told the writer that he wanted to make an autobiographical film. In Minneapolis. Just using musicians he knew from there. In seven weeks. In the winter. And, oh yeah: the title of the film should have the word "purple" in it.

Two years after that meeting, Purple Rain, starring Prince, arrived in theaters across the country. Although the film itself garnered mixed reviews -- Vincent Canby, reviewing for The New York Times, described Prince as a "poster of Liza Minnelli on which someone has lightly smudged a mustache" and said that the "offstage stuff is utter nonsense" -- the soundtrack album for the movie was a massive success in every regard, winning an Academy Award and two Grammys, selling 20 million copies worldwide, and spending 24 consecutive weeks as Billboard magazine's #1 album. If Prince's previous record, 1999, led by its title track and follow-up hit "Little Red Corvette," had established him as a star, the release of Purple Rain and its soundtrack made him a fucking musical constellation.