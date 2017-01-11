This Incredible Roller-Skating Story Is How We'll Always Remember Prince

Questlove later told NPR, "It was the most surreal night of my life." It starts with the Roots drummer getting a text message from Prince's assistant inviting him and some "cool people" to a roller-skating party on Valentine's Day, which is exactly the type of demand you would hope an icon like Prince would make. Questlove recruits Eddie Murphy to join him, but when they arrive at the roller rink, it's mostly empty. They end up skating for an hour with no sign of Prince. Finally, the Purple One arrives with a mysterious briefcase, and Questlove is forced to check his phone.

Here's the best part: "When I got back, Prince had the briefcase out on the floor," writes Questlove. "He clicked the lock and opened it, and took out the strangest, most singu­lar pair of roller skates I had ever seen. They were clear skates that lit up, and the wheels sent a multicolored spark trail into your path. He took them out and did a big lap around the rink. Man. He could skate like he could sing."