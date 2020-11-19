Entertainment Vanessa Hudgens' Evil Lookalike in Netflix's 'Princess Switch 2' Is an Obnoxious Delight The sequel's third identical princess is a crafty kleptomaniac with a dramatic fashion sense who steals every scene she's in.

Any sequel to Netflix's 2018 royal Christmas caper The Princess Switch must answer one question: How exactly do you top two Vanessa Hudgenses switching places for a couple days so that one can play at being a princess while actually falling in love with a prince, and the other can try her hand at a baking competition while flirting with her lookalike's cake-making partner? The answer turns out to be simple: Add another Vanessa Hudgens, of course. The Princess Switch: Switched Again introduces the (fake) kingdom of Montenaro (and the rest of us commoners) to Fiona, Princess Margaret's flashy, scheming cousin who, with her pair of kleptomaniac selfie-obsessed henchmen, plans to steal Margaret's identity and crown herself queen, after which she'll use her royal powers to transfer a significant amount of Montenaro's cash to a secret bank account, and then conveniently disappear to a sunny island chain with no extradition policy. Dastardly! Brilliant! Despite ourselves, we love Fiona and all her intricate, evil plans.

And Hudgens is delightful playing a vampy, evil character, which she hasn't gotten to do yet in this series. When we first meet Fiona, she sweepingly enters a ballroom flanked by her two flunkies, demanding to be announced by one of the palace staff and then stalking away in a huff searching for her "cuzzie" Margaret—or, rather, "Maggie Moo." Anyone who still uses a nickname like that for a soon-to-be-queen has got to be a villain. With her extra-long waves of bleach-blonde hair and aggressively dark roots, heavy makeup and dramatic hats, you practically expect her to enter every scene wearing a giant coat made out of puppy fur. She almost completely overshadows the rest of the plot, which involves the Crown Princess Margaret switching roles, again, with her American lookalike Stacy so that Margaret and Stacy's friend Kevin (Nick Sagar) can repair their relationship from the first movie. But who cares about any of that?? Give us more Fiona!!

With her terrible, terrible outfits (a sheer tuxedo shirt?? in this economy??), her pronunciation of "LOL" as if it's a word, and her jazzy little theme that plays every time she enters or exits a scene, Fiona proves one thing beyond a doubt: Every Christmas movie needs a great villain with a walk-in closet dedicated exclusively to headwear.

