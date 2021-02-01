Nicolas Cage Fights to Not Explode in the Sundance Movie 'Prisoners of the Ghostland'

Over the past couple of years, a new film festival tradition has begun to emerge: Travel to Sundance or TIFF and you're likely to find that Nicolas Cage is once again starring in another absolutely bananas project from a fascinating director. In his latest, he screams the word "testicle" at the top of his lungs while wearing an explosive suit.

It's somewhat surprising that, in this stage of his career, Cage has made a second home at the Sundance Film Festival, but following 2018's Mandy, he's now as much a part of its fabric as altitude sickness and gifting suits (neither of which happened this year, of course.)

For Sundance 2021, he teamed up with the Japanese director Sion Sono for Prisoners of the Ghostland, which, as is fitting, defies easy categorization. Putting it most simply, it's an absurdist samurai Western ghost story with shades of Mad Max. It involves Cage being locked into a leather suit affixed with explosives at his neck, arms, and balls. If he gets aroused, his balls go boom. The visual is really something all by itself. Cage stomps around the movie with two light-up buttons in his groin area, always reminding you of their presence.

Okay, so the plot: Cage is a bank robber who is being held prisoner in a town that looks like an amusement park mash-up of the Old West with Japanese iconography. It's ruled over by a man who goes by The Governor (Bill Moseley), a sort of lawman-slash-pimp wearing red leather gloves. He orders Cage to go rescue Bernice (Sofia Boutella), his "granddaughter," who escaped the town and is now lost in a mysterious area known as the Ghostland, which is terrorized by violent criminals who were burnt to death when a nuclear reactor exploded.