Entertainment Netflix's Superhero Thriller 'Project Power' Is 'X-Men' Meets 'Limitless' Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt team up for a pill-popping adventure that doesn't quite hold together.

Skip Bolen/Netflix

With great power comes great mimicry in Project Power, a superhero genre riff on Netflix about a mysterious pill that allows the user to access a previously hidden genetic gift for five-minute intervals. Upon ingestion, the small capsules, which glow like golden fireflies and get stored in sleek metal containers, can make you turn invisible, burst into flames, or acquire bullet-proof skin. As a pharmaceutical innovation, it presents some real challenges -- testing and regulating the drug would be a headache -- but it's undeniably appealing as a plot device. Need some tension? Pop a pill and see what happens. In theory, the widespread distribution of this narcotic would lead to a radical democratization of superpowers, with ordinary people across the globe tripping their way to miraculous personal discoveries and bizarre displays of bodily transformation. And yet, Project Power directors Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman, the duo behind the original Catfish documentary and the nimble techno-thriller Nerve, mostly use the intriguing premise as a launching off point to tell a familiar story about dedicated street-cop Frank (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), teenage dealer Robin (Dominique Fishback), and ex-military tough guy Art (Jamie Foxx) teaming up to unravel the plans of the drug's sinister corporate peddlers. Instead of upending superhero tropes, the movie dutifully mirrors them -- right down to the flashy special effects throw-down at the end.

Skip Bolen/Netflix

After a brief opening that shows the drug's arrival in New Orleans, where a dealer played by rapper Machine Gun Kelly dubs the substance "too good to be true," the action jumps ahead six weeks to focus in on the three main characters, who each come equipped with a requisite flaw and an ultimately redeeming quality. Frank, who sports a Saints jersey and an only occasionally convincing accent, is secretly taking the drug to combat the newly super-powered criminals on the streets; Robin, a high schooler with dreams of making it as a rapper, is dealing the drug to help her diabetic mother at home; and Art, a gruff former super-soldier, is willing to do anything, including stuffing Robin in the back of his truck, to get his daughter back -- a detail he mentions over and over. Eventually, they form a makeshift team. While the plot is predictable, the actors find fun moments to play in the margins. As Art, Foxx again gives the type of keyed-in, playful performance that makes you wish he'd appear more consistently in movies. He's convincing as a weary father figure, dispensing bits of wisdom and judging a freestyle rap, and as a damaged veteran with nothing to lose, he makes some jarring shifts in behavior scan as believable. Even on Netflix, he remains a big screen movie star, capable of holding your attention with the smallest gesture.

Skip Bolen/Netflix

Similarly, Fishback, so effective on HBO's New York porn saga The Deuce, brings flashes of psychological complexity to yet another Clever Kid in the Shane Black mold. But there's only so much she can do with some of the clunkier lines in writer Mattson Tomlin's script, like a corny recurring bit about Clint Eastwood she shares with Gordon-Levitt, who remains an oddly blank screen presence when called upon to be charming or commanding. He's the focus of a chase scene that plays like a deleted scene from an X-Men movie and a dimly lit fight on a ship towards the end that never really comes together. In the movie's more frenzied sequences, Joost and Schulman, who love a flash of neon or an oddball camera placement, appear to be reaching for that often imitated, rarely duplicated Tony Scott aesthetic. Sadly, they don't quite get there. In a summer without traditional blockbusters, Netflix movies like the brutal military shoot-em-up Extraction and the earnest comic-book franchise starter The Old Guard have been called on to fill the void. What might have served as clever counter-programming to your standard multiplex option is now the main slate. For viewers addicted to the spectacle and the one-liners of Marvel Cinematic Universe -- or accustomed to the vulgar nihilism of Deadpool -- a movie like Project Power will probably feel like an off-brand knockoff, the self-consciously "gritty" alternative to the real thing. At the same time, if you've grown tired of standard Hollywood fare, worn down by the quips and the computer-generated slugfests, there's little in Project Power that awakens the senses. Its biggest side effect is drowsiness.