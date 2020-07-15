Jamie Foxx Gets Pill-Induced Superhero Powers in Netflix's Intense ‘Project Power’ Trailer

"If there was a pill that could you give you five minutes of pure power, would you take it?" asks a brooding Jamie Foxx in the trailer for Netflix's upcoming action movie Project Power. Foxx's answer to his own question: Obviously -- and it looks like it's a hell of a drug that propels the action star onto a superhuman, revenge-fueled take down mission of pill's very creators.

The trailer for the latest movie from the directing duo behind 2016's super slick and underrated Nerve, Ariel Shulman and Henry Joost, dropped today -- and Project Power seems like an extremely stylish take on a superhero movie. Written by Mattson Tomlin (who is among the writers for next year's Robert Pattison-led The Batman), Project Power imagines the underbelly of New Orleans taken by a new pill developed to help facilitate the "next evolution of the human species" by giving powers to whomever takes it -- from immense strength to invisibility to bullet-proof skin -- for just five minutes. Foxx, who plays a former soldier, teams up with a cop (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and a young dealer (Dominique Fishback), who all have their own vendettas against the shadowy group led by Rodrigo Santoro (who you'll recognize as Hector from Westworld) that invented the drug, to try to take them down as the super-drug creates havoc on the city's streets. Foxx and co. can't do it without taking the pills themselves, though. Gotta fight power with power, baby!

Project Power arrives on Netflix on August 14, but you can watch the trailer above and start fantasizing about what ability you wish you'd have for five minutes right now.