Proof That Spoilers Can Increase Your Love of the Stuff You Watch

Last December, I had tickets to see Star Wars: The Force Awakens the night after the premiere. While I was at work that day, I was filled with anxiety. What if I overheard someone talking about the movie? What if I accidentally saw something online that gave away a major plot point?

Many can relate to the experience of avoiding spoilers: staying off social media, slipping away from co-workers who are discussing a recent plot development, quickly closing articles with revealing headlines.

The fear is that the experience of seeing it for the first time will be ruined – or, at least, the experience won't be as good as it could be. It's why spoiler alerts are everywhere these days (like in these articles about the new Ghostbusters movie), and why sharing unwanted spoilers is considered cruel.