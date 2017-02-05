How to Watch the Puppy Bowl and Overdose on Cuteness

On the off-chance you don't care to watch the Atlanta Falcons OR the New England Patriots at the Super Bowl this year, have no fear: the 13th-annual Puppy Bowl is here to give you canine-induced diabetes.

As usual, this dog-eat-dog showdown will pit hound against hound on a pup-sized football field, and best of all, each of the 78 dogs is available for adoption. Check out some of the Puppy Bowl 2017 lineup here, and then realize that there'll be a Kitty Half-Time Show starring Kitty Gaga, who'll be singing her hit song "Puparazzi." It's honestly too much.

Running from 3-5pm EST, and repeating all day afterward, the Puppy Bowl's enough to warm even the most frostbitten of hearts -- but how do you watch the adorable proceedings?!