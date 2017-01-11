Which Famous Rapper Wrote McDonald's 'I'm Lovin' It' Jingle?

If you've watched a television or stood within 30 feet of a radio in the last 10 years, you've heard the "I'm Lovin' It" jingle. If you're a McDonald's super-fan, maybe you even listened to Justin Timberlake's full-length version produced by the Neptunes. But, before today, you probably didn't know this: the catchy earworm was allegedly written by rapper Pusha T.

That's the story that former record executive and current marketing firm CEO Steve Stoute was telling on Hot 97's Ebro in the Morning show earlier today. As XXL points out, the revelation comes about four minutes into the interview. "Our first big thing was launching ‘I’m Lovin It’ for McDonald's, that was in 2004,” explains Stoute, discussing the early days of his company Translation. Then, Ebro mentions the conventional wisdom that Pharrell Williams wrote the track.