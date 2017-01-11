Putting on a Sporting Event in the 19th Century Was Really, Really Hard

You had to bribe the police to set up an event

Bare-knuckle boxing was one of the first spectator sports in the world, with professional fights staged much earlier than the 19th century. But increased urbanization meant that a bigger pool of fighters was available in the 1800s, as well as a bigger pool of fight fans. This in turn led to anti-boxing laws meant to curb illegal gambling, as well as a black market fighting culture that continued until the Marquis of Queensbury Rules -- crazy stuff like gloves and round limits to keep people from getting their heads quite literally bashed in -- brought a semblance of respect to the sport. Before that, championship bouts like one in February 1882 in which John L. Sullivan knocked out a fighter named Paddy Ryan at a location that had been moved at the last minute to evade the cops, were common. Ironically, it would be police-sponsored boxing leagues -- and not police evaders like Sullivan, who would later become famous for refusing to fight Jack Johnson on the grounds of Johnson's skin color -- that went on to save the sport from corruption in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. In fact, it was the Police Gazette that was eventually chosen as the periodical to officially list the world heavyweight champion.