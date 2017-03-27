Every Quentin Tarantino Movie, Ranked

Quentin Tarantino's sphere of cultural influence has expanded so much over the past 25 years that when The Hateful Eight's trailer introduces the Western thriller as "the eighth film by Quentin Tarantino," you do a double-take.

Tarantino only has seven other films to his name?

That seems low for someone whose breakout first feature came out in 1992. Technically, there are nine Tarantino-directed feature films (plus one segment in Four Rooms and one guest-director credit for Sin City), and for the purposes of this project, we're only considering those nine. Let all future mythologizing accept our definitive list: