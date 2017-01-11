How Quentin Tarantino & Killer Clowns Led to a Spider-Man Reboot

"What's fun about doing movies at this budget level is you can take chances," Roth says. "You look at It Follows, Babadook, and The Witch, they're all made at this budget level and aren't conforming to the norm. As a producer, to literally take the first fake trailer with my name on it to a movie that's in a movie theater, I'm very proud of that ... Whether or not it's me, someone else would have eventually given [Watts and co-writer Chris Ford] that break because they were due. You could tell they were about to pop."

True. Watts wasn't the only candidate for Spider-Man: Homecoming, but the same way he impressed Roth, he impressed Marvel head honcho Kevin Feige. "We really liked [Jon's] movie Cop Car," Feige said in an interview last July. "We met with him four, five, or six times, and each time he had more and more interesting things to say. And at Marvel, it always comes down to ultimately, 'We can make a movie with this person for two years, we could spend almost every day with this person for two years. Let’s go.'"