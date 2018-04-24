Questlove on Staying Creative and Avoiding Stress-Eating in These Trying Times

Questlove looks tired, but for a very good reason. It's not just the 19 jobs he has right now -- three more than the 16 he usually claims on social media -- it's that Questlove, at the behest of his new girlfriend, has been thinking more about his physical health. He exercises regularly on a treadmill climber called Jacobs Ladder. He hasn't consumed sugar in four days.
So when the DJ, best-selling author, and bandleader for The Roots plops down on a white leather couch in the Yacht Rock room on the sixth floor of NBC Studios, he tilts his head to the left and rests it in his hand. Despite the fatigue, Questlove -- born Ahmir Khalib Thompson in Philadelphia -- remains incredibly engaged as we discuss his new book, Creative Quest, and how his approach to art has evolved over the course of his 20-plus years in the music, TV, and food industries. As the conversation unfolds, Questlove -- clad in a knitted green kufi cap and a black Peanuts-inspired J Dilla T-shirt underneath blue-and-black flannel -- delves into how the 2016 election of Donald Trump changed the course of his band's forthcoming album, End Game, and speaks of how the disastrous DJ gig he played at the White House during the previous administration almost forced him to quit that side hustle altogether.
Questlove's book reads like an instructional guide for aspiring creatives. Whereas his first book, the memoir Mo' Meta Blues: The World According to Questlove, detailed the artist's ascendance and overall relationship with music, Creative Quest provides tips on how to cultivate ideas and see them through. Yet he doesn't give advice in a preachy, finger-wagging sort of way. He comes off self-deprecating at times, putting himself in your shoes as a way to make your project seem less daunting. "Decades into my career, with many albums and songs under my belt, I still don't know if I am truly creative," he writes in the book's introduction. "I won't make grand claims. But I will make this one: if you use this book properly, you'll learn something, even if what you learn is that you already believed your own versions of many of these insights."
Following a taping of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Questlove and I spoke about fear-based creativity, the importance of physical and mental health for black men, and why -- despite the accomplishments -- he still thinks he hasn't reached his full potential.
Thrillist: At what point did you get the idea to write Creative Quest?
Questlove: With the first book, Mo' Meta, I was super-reluctant because I thought, Who writes their memoir in their 40s? Now I'm the sage, wise, old Quest telling people to brush after every meal. So for this book, it was really when I went to HarperCollins that I started thinking about it. Because, in my head, I thought I was gonna write about my favorite 100 obscure breaks -- the one book I've yet to do that people are expecting of me -- like a record guide sort of thing. I struggled with the idea of writing something like Creative Quest for at least four months, maybe. In my first book, my manager Rich [Nichols] was a big part of the narrative. He was the one, on a sort of "last wish" kind of thing, who wanted me to write this. In his mind, this was like the post-modern music [Malcolm] Gladwell. At the time, I didn't think I had anything to add to the narrative of creativity. Because I thought it was just, "You find something you like, then do it for 10,000 hours, then you're a genius." I spent two months actually combing over the Mo' Meta notes. We decided to see if we could build a map at least, or find something to sustain a narrative. The common denominator for all the stories was that we showed you the car, but not the engine. So only then did I realize that we have a formula here, and that formula is: having an idea, gathering your tribe, experimenting and trying other ideas, arguing, getting bored, failing, stopping, walking away, and coming back. I thought if we could make anywhere between an eight- and 14-step plan of what creativity is, then maybe I could come up with my own personal game-theory formula for creativity. It took me a good six months to really stop dragging my feet and get into it.
How has your creativity evolved, even since you turned in the book?
Questlove: As I was writing the book, I had a big fail period. Initially, I guess my fail narrative was gonna be about when [The Roots'] The Tipping Point came out [in 2004] and reviews were less than stellar. That kinda kicked us all in the gut; we went from getting straight As with critics to "eh, I've heard better." Then I had probably the largest fail ever; DJing and curating music, more than anything, is my calling card. Just for fun, I make playlists. So you'd think that with the party I'd been dreaming about doing -- Obama's last night in the White House -- after having deejayed for 20 years straight, that it would be a piece of cake. It was actually one of the most disastrous DJ gigs of my life, and enough to make me stop deejaying. I canceled [my weekly] Brooklyn Bowl [shows], I stopped for like a good four months. That's how depressed I was over it. And so this book was happening at the same time. My initial chapter on failure, my manager thought I was being a little too dramatic [laughs].
At one point during the "failure" portion of the book, suddenly this became the diary. For everyone who comes up to me -- and not in a Paper Boi sort of way from Atlanta where everyone's like, "Put me on!" -- everyone who comes up to me asking for advice, this book is really the extended dance cut version of the advice I would give you. I think, if followed, it could help you be creative. I don't know if you're gonna be successful, but it'll help bring out your creativity.
How much does fear drive your creativity, even at this point of your career?
Questlove: I get afraid when it's over. When we turn in an album, that's when I'm afraid because now you've got to go back down to ground zero. When we finalize a Roots Picnic, like even though Philly is finalized, I'm already dreading next year. Because in my head, it's like, "Fuck man, we're not gonna top this. How are we gonna top what we did last year?" I'm cool with seeing it through at Baltic and Mediterranean properties, but by the time it gets around to Pennsylvania, Boardwalk, and Park Place, when it's near the end, that's when I get scared because I'm like, "You're gonna have to do this again."
If you follow Chris Rock's Instagram stories, he's going through that right now. The Netflix thing is over and he's the type of guy who's very restless. He knows that [Dave] Chappelle is out there. He knows that Kevin Hart is occupying the space. For him to at least remain in the Holy Trinity -- between him, Chappelle, and Hart -- he's gonna have to come relentless. Michael Che is around the corner. There's a few cats that's around the corner, waiting to take one of their spots.
It's very interesting watching Chris. There are four examples of people who I saw creating something pre-November 2016; they started early- to mid-2016, got to November, and the whole Trump narrative forced them to stop and rethink. Of the four, only one of them decided to stick to their guns and stay with what they were going to present. And as a result, this particular person took an ass-whoopin'. In the Trump environment, their particular art was viewed more as tone deaf. Chris was one of the people who had to throw everything away that he'd been working on all summer, pre-November 2016, and start all over again. And at that, he had eight weeks to really come up with something. It forced him to talk about his personal life. Default Chris Rock would have talked about Trump losing the fight to Hillary. The times determine what you put out.
When our manager Rich died, I was scared like a motherfucker. Me and Tariq always sat in the passenger seat; Rich always drove the car and he was the perfect referee. This now means we're gonna have to grow up and be men. It took a few years to get over the funk of not recording one note. Now we're in a space where we can't stop recording. That was another thing Rich was good at: once we got to 100 songs, he'd say, "All right, time to hone it in. Let's pick the best 13." With Tariq, especially after the freestyle shit that he did, he has a whole new lease on life and is writing four new songs a day. We're overloaded and we don't know how to stop. My manager's mad as shit. [Laughs.]
When is End Game coming out, and how did the 2016 election affect The Roots specifically?
Questlove: I assure you that the public will get something from it before the third quarter. For all intents and purposes, we have chosen the 12 songs we like. My master plan was to go straight '94 on 'em. And then we slid to '96 because we wanted beats. I wanted to make an album just like Do You Want More?!!!??!: jazz-based, upright bass, Rhodes, drums, just like the first two records. We were about six songs deep into it, and then when the election happened, everyone was so fucking depressed. I know people use music as an escape. I'm certain that the trap culture that we're in right now, which is the opposite of the times we're in, is probably no different than my aunt putting on "September" by Earth Wind & Fire, or "Boogie On Reggae Woman" by Stevie Wonder in the '70s. Sometimes that's your only escape; if anything, I just wanted to make one more "rhymin' for the sake of riddlin'" record. Then every day, some new shit was happening. So we're pulled back to the middle. It's topical on a lot of things, but it's definitely not what the initial blueprint was gonna be.
You're at a point in your career where people come to you for advice, but who do you go to?
Questlove: Our manager Rich had such an Oscar the Grouch disposition that I'd go to him to feel bad about myself. [Laughs.] He'd drive me. I've never met two more insatiable critics than [comedian/writer] Neal Brennan and Chris Rock. I talk to them so they can knock me down. They tell me the truth in case I'm feeling myself.
What motivates you to keep creating?
Questlove: I used to joke that poverty was a motivator. I had a situation when I was in high school in which my parents were faced with the decision of keeping me out of West Philly High, and keeping me in the private school that I was going to. We flirted with poverty: maybe a bill goes unpaid, or the phone gets cut off this week. Being in that period in high school -- from '84 and '85 to '89 -- that put me in a serious "never again" state of mind, and I was relentless. Then when The Tipping Point came out, I thought, Oh shit, is this it? Are we about to become old? We're just in the trash now? That really set me into a feeling of, Shit, I'm only 33 years old and my career's about to end. Then you're chasing that high; you just want to get one more chance. Never did I think The Tonight Show was going to give us a new lease on life. But a year and a half into it, and more doors started opening, then it set me off back into that high school experience. Once my situation happened at the White House, my manager assured me that it's OK to stop and not do anything. That was the hardest thing I've ever done.
Phonte has a song on his recent album called "Expensive Genes" where...
Questlove: [Laughs.] I'm on four days with no sugar. One day two weeks ago, I listened to that record, then JAY-Z and Beyonce do their public vegan challenge thing, I do that shit. And my girlfriend's nagging me about getting back in the gym. But once I heard "Expensive Genes," I said, "Lemme find out that motherfucker talking to me 'n' shit." All right man, "Damn, OK!" [Laughs.]
He was talking to all middle-aged black men for sure.
Questlove: That was the song that broke the camel's back. Literally, I was like, "I can't." I gave myself a week to just get it out of my system. So literally right now, I'm back on the wagon. Sugarless. Borderline meatless. Breadless. I'm out the storm now, but two days ago I thought I was gonna lose my mind.
I brought that up to say this: Craig Mack recently died from heart failure; Combat Jack passed away from complications of colon cancer; and three years ago, Sean Price died too young. Have those untimely passings dictated how much you work?
Questlove: It dictates how hard I live. I'm obsessed with it in ways you can't imagine. I have a Post-It that I keep in the bathroom nearest my studio at my crib. It says 94, only because I feel like that's a good age to go out. God willing, I'd like to make it to 2065 to be 94 years old. Here's the thing about the hip-hop generation: We're so celebratory and so "'til the wheels fall off." We put our bodies through a lot. No jazz artist smoked as many blunts or drank straight Patron as this generation does. It's the hardest level of living ever. I'm obsessed with how I live 10,000%.
You caught me in what's hopefully my last transitional period. It's an everyday battle to not stress-eat, especially with the objects I'm juggling. And these aren't mere objects; these are lives. Each job requires management and a staff of four people. In my life, there are 36 people on my personal payroll. I have to get up and work so that I can make sure they're taken care of. I know what I signed up for. I realize that, now more than ever, I have to preserve myself in every matter. So no matter how much I hate Jacobs Ladder, that's the only reason why I do it. I'm not trying to look sexy for a photo shoot. I just want to be able to say Happy New Year just one more time.
