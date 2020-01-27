These Are the Biggest Shows Coming to the New Short-Form Streaming Service Quibi

If you've been following streaming news at all lately, you probably already know about Quibi -- mostly because the new short-form streaming service launching in April seems to announce a new show every couple of days. The app promises "quick bites" of content ranging from reality cooking competitions to teen cult classic reboots to horror series you can only watch after the sun has set. In other words, something for everyone. If you've been totally overwhelmed by the amount of Quibi news and don't know where else to turn, we've got a list of the big shows coming to the app to get excited about.
Spielberg's After Dark
The first show Quibi announced right out of the gate demands to be viewed in the perfect atmosphere. The spooky Steven Spielberg-penned series will consist of 10 to 12 short episodes that the viewer can only watch when it's dark out.
Guillermo del Toro's Zombie project
The untitled show has been described as a "modern zombie story" from the Oscar-winning director of The Shape of Water and Pan's Labyrinth.
Chrissy's Court
Chrissy Teigen is our short-form Judge Judy, presiding over the smallest of small claims cases (these shows are only supposed to be 3-5 minutes long).
Murder House Flip
Billed as a "true crime home renovation series," this show is exactly what it sounds like, employing a team of "forensic specialists, spiritual healers, and high-end renovation experts" to redesign homes in which murders have been committed.
50 States of Fright
Spider-Man and Evil Dead director Sam Raimi is producing a horror anthology about urban legends inspired by the folklore of different states.
Royalties
Clueless's Amy Heckerling directs a musical comedy starring Darren Criss and John Stamos, a satire about the writers behind famous songs.
Survive
Sophie Turner and Straight Outta Compton's Corey Hawkins star in a drama series about two plane crash survivors who must battle nature and the elements to make it back to civilization.
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
A modern reboot of the 2003 rom-com starring Matthew McConaughey and Kate Hudson as an ad executive and an online columnist who need to prove they can be monogamous.
Most Dangerous Game
A thriller series starring Liam "The Other One" Hemsworth and Christoph Waltz, based on the classic story of a rich man whose favorite prey to hunt is humans.
Dishmantled
A "high-octane" cooking competition hosted by Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt's Tituss Burgess in which a mystery food is cannon-blasted into the faces of two blindfolded chefs, who must first figure out what it is and then race against the clock to recreate it.
