"The worst term ever," he jokes as we sit down at a table near the conference's ample lunch buffet. "It's not cool if you call yourself a shock jock. It's not shocking."

And he should know: Calta got his start in radio back in the glory days of shock jock-dom, the early '90s, when drive-time radio shows -- often called "morning zoos" -- were playpens for grown men looking to make prank phone calls, embarrass their less talented sidekicks, and ogle strippers in the studio. The public broadcasting waves were a filthy haven.

Mike Calta's first job in radio came at a station called The Power Pig. He began his broadcasting career as an intern at Florida's WFLZ, and later became a producer for noted Tampa Bay radio personality Bubba "The Love Sponge" Clem. He often went by Cowhead, a nickname he had in high school, but dropped the moniker in 2014. In the early '00s, he left Bubba behind, briefly working in sports radio before getting his own morning show. Along the way, he formed a heated rivalry with Bubba, which is documented in multiple YouTube videos where the two hurl insults at each other. These are some of Calta's most popular videos: An especially brutal one from 2015 has over 96,000 views.