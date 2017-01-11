Entertainment

Radiohead Returns With a Cute and Creepy Claymation Music Video

By Published On 05/03/2016 By Published On 05/03/2016
Radiohead/YouTube

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

Radiohead is back! The British art-rock group has been hinting for the past few months that it might release a new record ahead of its upcoming tour, and over the weekend the lads went into cryptic-overdrive by deleting their social media accounts and sending leaflets to fans that said "Burn the witch." It wasn't viral marketing for that movie The Witch. It turns out, Radiohead has a new song called "Burn the Witch" and the band released it today in the form of a charming and unsettling new claymation video -- think The Wicker Man meets Wallace & Gromit. The song sounds pretty cool too. Check it out above. 

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Dan Jackson is a staff writer at Thrillist Entertainment. He's on Twitter: @danielvjackson.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Netflix's New Original Action Movie Is 'Black Hawk Down' Meets 'Ghostbusters'
Stream On

related

READ MORE
Should You See 'Bad Santa 2'?

related

READ MORE
How the Making of 'Star Wars' Changed Hollywood Forever

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like