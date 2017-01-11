The 11 Best 'Radiolab' Episodes

Original air date: December 29th, 2008

The gist: Abumrad and Krulwich poke and prod for answers to natural mysteries -- fires that mysteriously ignite, diseases that elude easy detection, and children who are always a little... off.

Why it's great: "Diagnosis" is an episode about upending expectations. The biggest wallop comes in the final 10 minutes, when Abumrad tracks down the reason doctors once irradiated the throats of thousands of children. It's one of those stories you'll want to repeat at dinner parties and to friends on road trips.



Original air date: September 18th, 2014

The gist: A family with an autistic son walks us through his evolution from mostly uncommunicative to chatty and nearly independent man -- achieved by parroting Disney movies.

Why it's great: Classic Radiolab takes controversial subjects and flips them hope-side up. Though "Juicervose" cautions that this method won't work for everyone, it focuses on one family's remarkable achievement. It ripples out from autism to explore the way all people relate to one another, how words become tangled and muddy and then ironed out. And, like any good story about families getting closer, it's not just the autistic young man who experiences personal growth. "Juicervose" takes a bleak, confusing topic and finds its unexpected, improbable silver lining.