Watch the Trailer for Ridley Scott's Android Sci-Fi Series 'Raised By Wolves'

If you're watching a Ridley Scott sci-fi, you can assume that at some point a robot will show up to wax poetic about examining the charms and evils of humanity. From Blade Runner to Alien: Covenant, Scott's robots are there to raise humans up or bring us to our knees, stopping along the way for plenty of metaphysical discussion on the nature of consciousness. Scott's latest project Raised by Wolves, which will drop on HBO Max on September 3, introduces us to a group of humans on an alien planet cared for by an android who is a lot more than she seems.

It's the far future, and humanity is attempting to colonize space after Earth has been destroyed in a huge war. On a barren planet, a group of young humans grow up under the care of Mother (Amanda Collin) and Father (Abubakar Salim), robots created to protect and teach them, while around them new religions are sprouting up that threaten to throw the humans into another conflict. But when a mysterious man (Travis Fimmel) shows up and threatens the order of their small society, the robots have to learn how to protect their young, and in the process show their true colors.

From the trailer, the show looks extremely creepy and right up the alley of someone who especially dug Scott's more recent Alien sequels. Raised by Wolves looks like Prometheus crossed with Resident Evil -- minus, probably, the zombie dogs.