'Game of Thrones' Deserves a Better Villain Than Ramsay Bolton

What's wrong with Ramsay?

On a narrative level, it's possible to see Ramsay as the perfect villain to face off against the freshly revitalized Jon Snow: both are (purportedly) bastards raised by troubled father figures, both spent time in exile, and both lost the women they loved. You should be eagerly anticipating a showdown on the level of "Battle of the Blackwater" or "The Watchers on the Wall" between their two armies that will likely occur later this season. The conflict has so much poetic and dramatic potential. On paper, it's the perfect action-movie finale.

But in execution, the Ramsay character is a cartoon. He has more in common with Wile E. Coyote or Boris Badenov than Hannibal Lecter. That's not to discredit actor Iwan Rheon, who has done an admirable job of bringing mischievous humor and hints of compassion to a completely despicable human being on the page. If there's a way for the Ramsay storyline to recover as the season continues, the answer likely lies in Rheon's expressive eyes.