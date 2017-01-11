A 'That '70s Show' Reunion Is Happening on Netflix's 'The Ranch'

Our long national nightmare is over: Fez will reunite with his long-lost Wisconsin friends Michael Kelso and Steven Hyde. While watchful fans of Ashton Kutcher's social media accounts know that the three TV friends occasionally hang out in real life -- check out this classic "Fam" Instagram post if you need proof -- the three young stars haven't shared the same fictional sitcom universe in a while. That all changes now because Fez is coming home to The Ranch.

According to Entertainment Weekly, actor Wilmer Valderrama will guest-star in three episodes in the second half of the Netflix show's first season, which all true Ranch-heads know debuts on October 7. Will Valderrama play a foreign exchange student of mysterious origins? Sadly no, but he will be portraying a Umberto, an ex-ranch-hand at the Colorado ranch Kutcher and Masterson's brother characters call home. Will he say "good day!" at some point? God willing.