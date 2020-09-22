Entertainment Everything We Know About Netflix's 'Ratched' Season 2 Is Netflix's newest Ryan Murphy show getting another season?

Netflix

Did you spend the weekend binge watching Ratched, the latest Ryan Murphy show to grace the hallowed halls of Netflix? Was nine episodes enough for you, or are you just stark raving mad for more of the iconic character's origin story? Murphy's show introduced us to Nurse Ratched before she became Nurse Ratched, and pit her against a cadre of enemies stalking the mint-green halls of her asylum. If you've seen or read One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, you know where she ends up, but after Season 1's audacious cliffhanger ending, there's gotta be more to her backstory. If you're just climbing up the walls waiting for a Season 2 announcement, we have some good news for you.

Has Ratched been renewed? Yes! Netflix went ahead and ordered two seasons of the show when it gave the green light, so we will definitely see more of crazy old Mildred Ratched on our small screens. Like the first season, Season 2 will be nine episodes long.

When could we expect Season 2? Well, there's really no telling at this point -- one, because most productions are still on hold due to pandemic restrictions, and, two, because Ryan Murphy, as is his wont, has like a bajillion things going on right now. He already released three new shows this year -- 9-1-1: Lone Star, Hollywood, and Ratched -- and his upcoming stuff includes The Boys in the Band, which he produced, and The Prom, which he produced and directed. And that's just for 2020! Ratched star Sarah Paulson told The Wrap that she hoped a significant wait for Season 2 will just up the anticipation: "I like to think about it like The Crown, just because I'm a desperate fan of The Crown and the amount of time I have to wait for another season always makes me so f—ing crazy. But then when it comes I'm just like a raved nut just sitting there and I devour it."

Netflix

Who will be in it? We can pretty much expect everyone left by the Season 1 finale to return for a second season, including Paulson as Nurse Ratched, Finn Wittrock as Ratched's homicidal foster brother Edmund Tolleson, Cynthia Nixon as Ratched's girlfriend Gwendolyn Briggs, Sophie Okonedo as dissociative identity disorder patient Charlotte Wells, and Judy Davis as Nurse Betsy Bucket.

What will it be about? Well, after the Season 1 finale's cliffhanger ending, it's anyone's guess! We'll certainly see Ratched and her brother Edmund, who thinks she planned to murder him, go toe to toe once again, but with our heroes and villains hiding out from each other in separate places, that could take a while. The final episode ended with a two year time-jump, after which Edmund calls Ratched to tell her he's found her and her lover Gwendolyn in Mexico and plans to kill them, and Ratched responds that she'll find him first. Exciting! We also need to get her back into a hospital, because as we know, she is destined to become the Nurse Ratched from One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest we all know and, well, fear.

Need help finding something to watch? Sign up here for our weekly Streamail newsletter to get streaming recommendations delivered straight to your inbox.