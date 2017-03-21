Here's Why 'Raw' Is the Grossest Movie of the Year

As the veterinary students at the heart of the new movie Raw slice into a dog for their first dissection, their professor urges them to "dive in -- don't be afraid." In Julia Ducournau's debut feature, the encouragement also works for prospective viewers. The French flick follows Justine (Garance Marillier), a 16-year-old brainiac who leaves her sheltered, vegetarian home to start her first year of veterinary school. While there, Justine learns a lot about herself -- chiefly, that she's hungry for flesh.
Raw is packed with gross-out moments: The students cut into those dogs, there's a never-ending hairball puke fest, a sweet bisou becomes a bite, and there's gnawed flesh galore. Stylish and thematic, Raw is a notable victory among the recent spate of cannibalism movies. It's also made multiple patrons faint. We can't recommend this gory coming-of-age story enough.
Below, five instances that show just how gloriously gross Raw is, and why its unique approach works so well.
Justine gets covered in blood
Before Justine's freshman year begins, the upperclassmen initiate her in ways that would give American frat pledges nightmares. To start, Justine and her comrades get Carrie'd, en masse, wearing buckets of animal blood with the same enthusiasm as the poor schmucks who used to go on Slime Time Live. Then the seniors force the frosh to swallow raw rabbit kidneys. The disgustingly heightened backdrop of both moments helps make the anxiety of Justine abandoning her childhood innocence that much more palpable.
Justine gets the worst rash ever
The social pressures at Justine's school present her with a newfound sense of independence and an opportunity to embark on a journey of self-discovery, one that comes with identity crises and growing pains of the worst variety. As a reaction to the offal, for example, she develops the kind of blistering rash that would make Two-Face say, You should, uh, see a doctor about that! She does: A nurse peels latke-size flakes of flesh off her body (think fun sunburn peels, but BIG, BIG SUNBURN PEELS), asking, Is it better to stand out or blend in? It's the sickest metaphor for molting away your pre-college personality that you will ever witness.
Justine gets a janky bikini wax
Every night, French veterinary school becomes a dark-rave bacchanal, a place where Justine samples profane Orties songs and explores her sexual side. At one point, Justine's sister, Alexia (Ella Rumpf), offers to expedite the process with the kind of homemade waxing session that doesn't so much rip hairs out as it does tug at skin (awfully close up, to boot). The cringeworthy scene shows, in accessible fashion, how much trouble Justine has adjusting to her new life. "I really wanted to take the female body outside of its niche and to make it universal," Ducournau told GQ in a recent interview. "You don't need to have had a bikini wax in your life to understand that this is torture." Painful would be an understatement, as evidenced by Justine's screams -- Steve Carell had it easy.
Justine eats a finger
We won't spoil the surprise of how Justine obtains a single human digit, but we will say the finger quickly winds up in her mouth, feeding a desire she never knew existed. The graphic imagery and sounds of our anti-heroine nibbling on the finger like a spare rib sent one critic at my showing marching out of the theater. I clutched my own finger as if it were in pain. It's hard but rewarding to watch, as something previously untapped -- purposely untapped -- awakens inside Justine. Her cravings begin to overrule her better judgment. Her true identity starts to surface. Here and elsewhere, Garance Marillier balances tremendous ferocity with an impressive vulnerability.
Justine learns some disturbing family history
If unchecked, Justine's vice can -- surprise! -- lead to terrible consequences, a fact our anti-heroine learns when her sister turns a roommate's leg into a watermelon slice chewed to the rind. Self-restraint is a necessity in Ducournau's world, a truth further crystallized when Justine's father reveals that... well, let's just say her hunger is more complicated than she could imagine. Justine has a Santa-isn't-real-moment on steroids, a messed-up lesson that gives her the knowledge she needs to live her life on her own terms, capping a journey that wasn't just gross, but transformational.
Raw is currently in theaters.
