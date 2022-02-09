Everything We Know About 'Reacher' Season 2

Amazon Prime

Lee Child, the author who dreamed up an enormous ex-military drifter named Jack Reacher, has published 26 novels in his ongoing thriller series since 1997, along with multiple short stories and novellas following his big, burly hero. With Reacher-like efficiency, he writes one a year. Reacher, Amazon's new series inspired by the character's travels, is based on the first book in the series, The Killing Floor. So, that means the show could potentially run for at least 25 years, right? While we don't know much about Reacher's long term plans—after all, he typically just gets on a bus and goes somewhere new—we do know a bit about his future as a streaming phenomenon. After two (pretty solid!) movies starring Tom Cruise, Reacher has found a natural home at Amazon, the home to other airport novel adaptations like Bosch and Jack Ryan, and a natural star in Alan Ritchson, the burly actor filling in Reacher's suspiciously unwrinkled T-shirts. Given the show's warm reception from fans and reports of high ratings, it's hardly surprising a second season has already been announced. Using our Reacher-esque detective skills, we've gathered everything we know about the show's next season.

Is there going to be a Reacher Season 2? Yes. On Monday, February 7, only days after premiering, Amazon announced that Reacher was renewed for a second season. Along with the announcement, Amazon said that the series, which was developed by writer Nick Santora (Scorpion), was in its top five most-watched shows ever in the US and globally over a 24-hour period. Basically, the Reacher fans saw the thumbnail of Ritchson on their screens and said, "Yes, more of that guy, please." When will Reacher Season 2 be released? There's no official release date for Reacher Season 2. But the speed of the renewal does give us hope that we won't be waiting very long for more Reacher. Though some Amazon shows can take a long time between seasons, Bosch was always consistent in delivering a season every year, so hopefully Reacher takes a similar approach and we get the next adventure in 2023. Is there a trailer for Reacher Season 2? No! The first season just premiered and the show just got renewed, so don't expect a trailer for a while. Gotta have some Reacher-like patience on this one–go listen to an old blues record to calm your nerves instead.

Who in the cast is returning for Reacher Season 2? One thing is obvious: Alan Ritchson will be returning as Jack Reacher. The show is called Reacher and he's Reacer. If there's no Reacher, there's no show. Luckily, Ritchson sounds game. "If we could wrap this up when I’m 74 or 75, I’d be happy," he told Collider in an interview before the Season 2 announcement. "I don’t know about a second season, but my fingers are crossed as hard as anyone." Crossing those big fingers paid off. But what about supporting characters like Willa Fitzgerald's Roscoe? The Reacher of the books often leaves one town and arrives in an entirely new one, meaning there's not a ton of carryover of characters from one adventure to another. Fitzgerald sounded excited to work on a second season in a recent interview and said, "She will continue to be the Roscoe that you all meet in Season 1." Similarly, Ritchson has suggested in interviews that the show could take on an "anthology" approach that's slightly different than the books. "They set the bar so high that we’d be remiss not to see them again," he said of his fellow cast members in an interview with Collider. "So, I hope we do. I don’t know how that’ll play out, but that would be one area that we deviate from the books a little bit, I think, to the benefit of audiences, if you see them pop up more."

What will Reacher Season 2 be about? Season 1 suggests that Reacher could take on a one-book-per-season model, but it doesn't necessarily have to do that. (Bosch would often blend plots drawn from different books in the series, a move that could serve Reacher well if the writers decide to go down that path.) Since the show started with the first book, it's entirely possible they could simply jump right into the second book, 1998's Die Trying, which is set in Chicago and opens with Reacher and an FBI agent getting kidnapped. Obviously, there are also tons of other Reacher books to choose from. Here's what we know for sure: Jack Reacher will continue to be a man with huge arms who beats people up and solves mysteries. He will order black coffee and he will ride the bus. He will probably find himself getting wrapped up in some conspiracy. He will break jaws, snap wrists, and squeeze necks. He will nod and say nothing after goons attempt to intimidate him. He will continue to be Jack Reacher, a big boy with a big appetite for justice.