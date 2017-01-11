All 87 Real Housewives, Ranked

Just last month, Bravo's Real Housewives franchise celebrated a decade of captivating audiences with their ostentatious wealth, narcissistic behavior, ridiculous arguments, and more dance singles than a gay disco could play over a weekend. To date, 87 full-time Housewives have graced our screens so far, not counting the five stars of The Real Housewives of Dallas, which debuts tonight.

Judging what makes the "best" Housewife is sort of like trying to determine what is the most excellent kind of candy. There are many different factors to consider, and personal taste plays a large part. For this list, I considered longevity, likability, general insanity, scrappiness, individuality, ability to leverage an appearance on the show into another business, earning a spinoff, and number of classic moments the Housewife was responsible for. Some of it just has to do with who I like better. As the Housewives would say, I'm owning it.