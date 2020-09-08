Netflix's Creepy 'Rebecca' Trailer Teases a Gothic Mystery

"Welcome to Manderley." With that phrase, deployed here by Kristin Scott Thomas in the role of the chilly Mrs. Danvers, the steamy beachside romance between a young woman (Lily James) and a dashing widower (Armie Hammer) takes a turn into something more sinister. If you've read Daphne du Maurier's 1938 gothic novel, or seen Alfred Hitchcock's Best Picture-winning 1940 adaptation, you have a decent idea what's in store for these two lovebirds. The mansion at Manderley isn't exactly the best place to build a new relationship.

This Netflix-produced adaptation, which ditches Hitchock's elegant black-and-white for bright colors that really bring out the hot dog aesthetic of Hammer's suit, comes from director Ben Wheately, the British filmmaker behind recent thrillers like High-Rise and Free Fire. "All marriages have their secrets," says Hammer's suave-yet-unsettling Maxim de Winter at one point in the trailer. Find out exactly what those secrets are when the movie premiers on Netflix on October 21.