The Big Reason Jennifer Lawrence's 'Red Sparrow' Is Such a Colossal Misfire

Jennifer Lawrence's new thriller Red Sparrow, an adaption of ex-CIA agent Jason Matthews' best selling novel, is the latest weapon deployed in an ongoing content Cold War. In the last few years, television has increasingly become the destination for tasteful, darkly lit stories of compromised double-agents, jaded government bureaucrats, and unsuspecting rubes caught in the crosshairs. There's The Americans on FX, Homeland on Showtime, The Night Manager on AMC, Hulu's upcoming The Looming Tower, and Netflix's latest German import Babylon Berlin. Having a subscription to a streaming service practically makes you a couch-bound covert operative.
By comparison, the film world has failed to keep the pace in this counterintelligence arms race. It's not hard to see why TV is winning: Prestige dramas and one-off mini-series are frequently well suited to capturing the narrative sprawl, unhurried pace, and cloak-and-dagger intrigue of the best spy novels. Despite the creative and commercial success of the Bourne and Mission: Impossible franchises, Hollywood has struggled to crack the mid-size espionage drama. Too often it's Bond or bust.
Sliding up to the bar and ordering a vodka, Red Sparrow arrives at a curious historical moment. Directed by Hunger Games helmer Francis Lawrence (who bears no relation to the movie's star), this tale of a Russian ballerina (Lawrence) turned government-trained master of seduction has lofty ambitions. With its pedigreed source material, timely subject matter, and 140 minute runtime, Red Sparrow presents itself as a classified dossier worthy of decryption. Unfortunately, it's a nothingburger served on a silver platter.
The pieces are in place for a swiftly told spy yarn. The movie opens with a gripping sequence that intercuts footage of Lawrence's Dominika Egorova, stoic and graceful, preparing for an important dance recital and Joel Edgerton's American agent Nate Nash, rugged and brutish, outrunning bad guys in the dark. Nash gets away relatively clean; Egorova isn't so lucky. After suffering a career-ending injury, she's sent on a dangerous mission by her not-so-dear Uncle Ivan (Matthias Schoenaerts), witnesses a brutal murder in a hotel room, and quickly finds herself forced to join the "red sparrow" program, which is a bit like Hogwarts School for sexual entrapment and psychological manipulation. So far, so pulpy, right?
Not exactly. The training program, which Dominika quickly refers to as "whore school," is run by British actress Charlotte Rampling in a stern, domineering manner. The "lessons" are built around moments of extreme humiliation, forced sexual contact, and threats of violence. Anyone who thought they were walking into a contemporary version of last year's stylish '80s shoot-em-up Atomic Blonde, which turned Charlize Theron into a blonde killing machine, will be immediately taken aback. This is not La Femme Nikita with furry hats.
The confrontations that occur in Red Sparrow, like an attempted rape in a shower where Dominika fights off her attacker with a blunt object, are brutal. The soundtrack is filled with cracking bones. At the same time, the presentation of the sex and nudity, a requirement given the material, has a leering quality to it. Lawrence (the filmmaker) puts Lawrence (the star) in seedy situations and shoots them with an unsettling remove. Unsure of how trashy or high-minded the movie should be, the director is content to watch you squirm.
When Dominika's education is complete, she's sent to seduce her target Nash, who we lose track of for stretches of the film. Eventually, the two strike up a romance based purely around their mutual love of swimming and the demands of the plot, which requires them to exchange top secret information, trade smoldering glances, and possibly betray one another. The mission is a familiar one: There's a mole deep in the Russian intelligence team and Dominika needs to find out who it is before he snuffs her out. Instead of feeling ripped from the headlines, the story resembles John le Carré fan fiction. It mistakes complexity for profundity. Sadism for empowerment. Tedium for tension.
Tasked with maintaining a Russian accent and playing ever-shifting motivations, Lawrence is in resilient survivor mode here. The script by Justin Haythe, who wrote last year's genuinely strange A Cure for Wellness, relies on acts of cruelty and torture, including a gruesome skin grafting scene, to punctuate the ho-hum spycraft. (One of the movie's big set-pieces is about copying information off floppy disks.) Lawrence doesn't get to play the humor in any of the often absurd scenarios, leaving tertiary characters like Bill Camp's CIA lifer and Mary Louise Parker's American traitor with a drinking problem to liven up the proceedings. By simply making a big choice, Parker nearly walks away with the movie.
Not that there's much to steal. As the twists get more ludicrous and the body count rises, the flashes of psychological nuance fade like invisible ink. Does the movie have a point of view on the sexual exploitation and commodification it wallows in? Hardly. If Red Sparrow were a more honest attempt to grapple with these ideas, it might work. Even if you hated Jennifer Lawrence's last film, the unhinged religious allegory mother!, you had to admit it was chasing difficult concepts with wild-eyed zeal. It had virtuosity. Red Sparrow has virility -- too much. Wait for the TV reboot in 10 years.
