How 'Reminiscence' Alters the Message of a Classic Myth

Even when stories turn their gaze towards the future, they can't help but bring a little of the past along with them. Reminiscence, the new film from Westworld co-creator Lisa Joy, merges a dystopian, waterlogged vision of the future Gulf Coast with the moodiness and general vibe of 1930s and '40s film noir. But it's the movie's mythic influence, based on one of the most famous Greek tragedies of all time, that offers the most interesting insight into Reminiscence's plot and emotionally ambiguous ending, as the movie remixes the themes of the classic story into something new.

In Reminiscence, now streaming on HBO Max and playing in theaters, Hugh Jackman plays Nick Bannister, the operator of a machine called a "Reminiscence," which was used as an interrogation device before he started renting it out to the general public so that they could relive their fondest memories and escape their hellish realities for a while. When nightclub singer Mae (Rebecca Ferguson), one of his clients and an eventual lover, suddenly vanishes with no warning, Nick uses his skill with reading memories to unravel the mystery of her disappearance. It's no wonder, then, that this movie takes more than a few cues from "Orpheus and Eurydice," even mentioning the name of the legend a few times. A man with a certain talent, a woman he loves who disappears, his quest to find her again—to anyone who has heard the story, this will sound very familiar.

"Opheus and Eurydice" being a very old story, there are a few different versions, but the bare bones of it are thus: Orpheus is a human musician gifted with incredible singing and lyre-playing skill, who falls for a woman named Eurydice. They're inseparable and in love, until one day when Eurydice is bitten by a venomous snake and dies. Her death and his own sorrow is the only thing Orpheus will sing about, and he decides to journey into the Underworld to try to get her back. His songs get him across the river and even charm the three-headed guard dog Cerberus (the scene in the first Harry Potter book where Fluffy is made drowsy by harp music cribs directly from this), before Orpheus makes his way to Hades' realm. He sings for Hades, and Hades and his wife Persephone are so moved that they agree to give Eurydice back to Orpheus, with one condition: During their journey back to the world of the living, Orpheus is forbidden from looking behind him to see Eurydice until they're both out. You probably know how this ends. Orpheus agrees, but plagued by uncertainty and unable to hear Eurydice's feet on the ground behind him, Orpheus looks back right before they reach the exit, and Eurydice's soul is trapped in the Underworld forever.

The story has been adapted almost too many times to count, and shows up even in popular entertainment like Moulin Rouge!, the musical Hadestown, and the French romantic drama Portrait of a Lady on Fire. The difference between these adaptations and Reminiscence is that the others are more or less faithful to the theme of the story, whereas Reminiscence finds a new angle.

About halfway through the movie, Mae asks Nick to tell her a story with a happy ending, and they have an exchange of dialogue about how no stories have truly happy endings, that the happy parts are found in the middle. So, Mae asks him to tell her a happy story, but stop in the middle, so that he doesn't have to get to the end. Later, after Nick realizes that Mae is in fact dead, instead of moving on from her death and living with the grief of losing her, he plugs himself into the Reminiscence, with only the memories he has of Mae for the rest of his life. The next time we see him, he's an old man, having stayed reliving the memories of Mae for the past decades, apparently determined to die without experiencing the real world ever again.

The film presents this as an ending that at least gives the main character some semblance of what he wants. Instead of leaving the Underworld, Nick chooses to stay looking back at Mae for eternity, trapping himself in the moments before she's lost to him forever. It's up to you whether or not that counts as a happy ending.