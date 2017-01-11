Republicans Don't Like 'Game of Thrones,' Suggests New Survey

Democrats:

1. Game of Thrones (HBO)

2. The Have and the Have Nots (OWN)

3. Supernatural (CW)

4. The Big Bang Theory (CBS)

5. Suits (USA)

6. The Walking Dead (AMC)

7. How to Get Away with Murder (ABC)

8. Doctor Who (BBC America)

9. Empire (FOX)

10. Nashville (ABC)

Republicans:

1. Supernatural (CW)

2. The Walking Dead (AMC)

3. Scorpion (CBS)

4. Arrow (CW)

5. The Flash (CW)

6. The Big Bang Theory (CBS)

7. NCIS (CBS)

8. Blue Bloods (CBS)

9. Grimm (NBC)

10. Last Man Standing (ABC)

The survey also asked viewers to use their words. According to E-Score, Republicans prefer shows that are safer for families, "Family Friendly" and "Funny." Democrats prefer "edgier" programming, which ranges from the "Sexy" to the "Emotionally Involving." They named Game of Thrones, The Haves and the Have Nots, and Suits the sexiest series, while (we assume) Republicans covered the ears of their children as they watched Tim Allen's Last Man Standing in silence. Sheesh, when will a brave showrunner step up to write a sexy series that also pushes the conservative agenda?